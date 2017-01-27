Home»Home Page»Scenes of those attending the March for Life in Washington Home Page/Respect Life Scenes of those attending the March for Life in Washington The Catholic Telegraph 2017-01-27 The Catholic Telegraph / January 27, 2017 / 23 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ St. Maximilian Kolbe Youth Group prepares to leave for Washington. (Courtesy Photo) Carroll High School Students attend rally before March in Washington. (Courtesy Photo) Men of Moeller board buses to head for March in Washington. (Courtesy Photo) Mount Notre Dame Students preparing for March for Life in Washington. (Courtesy Photo) LaSalle High School students ready to travel to Washington DC for March. (Courtesy Photo) Tags:March for Liferespect life