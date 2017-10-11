Special Fatima Events this Weekend

A variety of events for the final day of the Fatima Centennial are scheduled around the archdiocese on Friday (the 100th anniversary of the final apparition) and Saturday. Here are those we know about:

FRIDAY:

8 a.m.: Worldwide Eucharistic Children’s Holy Hour

Parishes and schools around the world will participate in the 15th annual Worldwide Children’s Eucharistic Holy Hour. More information can be found at childrenoftheeucharist.org/.

4 p.m.: Fatima Retreat with Imaculee Ilibagiza in Beavercreek Begins

Oct. 13 and 14. Immaculee Ilibagiza, Rwanda genocide survivor and motivational speaker, will return to St. Luke Parish in Beaver Creek for a retreat commemorating the centennial of Fatima and the Miracle of the Sun. To register visit immaculee.com (click on the upcoming retreat tab and look for the Dayton retreat).

6:30 p.m. Fatima English/Spanish Mass and Procession at St. Mary’s (Dayton)

Bi-lingual Mass for the Fatima Centennial will begin at 6:30 with an outdoor procession around the church. All welcome.

7 p.m.: Fatima Celebration and Concert at St. Andrew the Apostle (Milford)

An evening of music in honor of the Blessed Mother will feature the choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, from Orlando, FL., with four regional choirs: Pastoral Region St. Andrew the Apostle’s choir, and the choirs of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Columban, and St. Veronica; no fee.

7 p.m.: Fatima Celebration at Queen of Peace (Hamilton)

The parish’s final celebration for the Fatima jubilee year will include Mass, outdoor rosary, Marian consecration, and Brown Scapular enrollment. Refreshments will follow. All welcome.

7 p.m.: Fatima Centennial Celebration at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will preside at this service, which will include an indoor procession with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, Marian music sung by the Archdiocesan Adult Choir under the direction of Anthony DiCello, the Rosary in numerous languages, and more. Area pilgrims who returned last week from a retreat to Fatima and Lourdes will attend.

SATURDAY:

11 a.m.: Our Lady of Fatima Shrine Centennial Celebration (Russels Point)

Celebrate the Centennial of Our Lady of Fatima’s appearances in Portugal at Her shrine at Indian Lake in Russel’s Point — once the largest statue of Mary in the world. Begins at 11 a.m. with a Eucharistic procession from St. Mary of the Woods.

Noon: Rosary Rally at Our Lady of Lourdes

Gather at the circular driveway outside of OLL School (Glenway at Muddy Creek) to pray for greater devotion to Our Lady and her horsey, for the end of abortion, for the sanctity of marriage, for families, and for peace within our country and around the world. Chairs will be provided.

