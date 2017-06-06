Learning about Spiritual Direction

Spiritual Direction was once sought by women and men religious and clergy, almost exclusively.

Not so any longer! Women and men in all walks of life wanting to deepen their relationship with God are seeking a Spiritual Director. If you answer the following questions with a yes, you may benefit greatly from Spiritual Direction:

+Do you sometimes wish that you could share your spiritual journey with someone? Someone who would understand? Affirm? Help you clarify? Perhaps challenge?

+Would like to recognize more clearly the presence of the Holy Spirit, past and present, in your life?

+Do you desire to follow the Way of Jesus more clearly, fully and faithfully?

To learn more about Spiritual Direction go to: http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/What-is-Spiritual-Direction.pdf.

And who are these Directors/Guides?

They are women and men, single, married, clergy and members of religious communities who have acquired the necessary training to offer this service throughout the Archdiocese.

For many years the Office for Consecrated Life (Office of Religious) has offered a Listing of qualified Spiritual Directors: http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Spiritual-Directors.pdf

All those on the List are Catholic and the listing is updated regularly; Sister Marilyn Kerber, SNDdeN (513-421-3131 X 2865) knows many of the Spiritual Directors personally and might be helpful in narrowing your search.