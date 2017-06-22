St. Maria’s Community Farm: A produce stand to benefit the poor

A produce stand for the benefit of the poor is being operated by the Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star, Ohio.

Located on the corner of St. Rt. 705 and U.S. Route 127, North Star, Ohio, St. Maria’s Community Farm welcomes gardeners to donate fruits and vegetables from their gardens or baked goods. The public is invited to come and offer donations for whatever produce they wish to take home.

The produce stand is open every Saturday beginning July 8 and throughout the rest of the summer from 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds and leftover produce are given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton which feeds approximately 1,000 meals a day. Some of the proceeds may be given to other area soup kitchens.

