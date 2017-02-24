U.S. Bishops’ Chairman on Interreligious Affairs Responds to Recent Rise in anti-Semitic Actions Across U.S.

WASHINGTON—In response to the recent rise in anti-Semitic actions that have taken place across the U.S., the Most Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski, Bishop of Springfield and Chairman of the USCCB Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, has issued the following statement expressing solidarity and support for our Jewish brothers and sisters, while also calling for the rejection of these hateful actions:

On behalf of the Bishops and people of the Catholic Church, as the Chairman of the Bishops’ Committee for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, I want to express our deep sympathy, solidarity, and support to our Jewish brothers and sisters who have experienced once again a surge of anti-Semitic actions in the United States. I wish to offer our deepest concern, as well as our unequivocal rejection of these hateful actions. The Catholic Church stands in love with the Jewish community in the current face of anti-Semitism.

As Pope Francis recently said, “The grave danger is to disown our neighbors. When we do so…we deny the most important Commandments of Jesus.” Herein lies the danger, dehumanization. But here we also find an opportunity: that the light of the love of neighbor may illuminate the Earth with its stunning brightness like a lightning bolt in the dark; that it may wake us up and let true humanity burst through with authentic resistance, resilience and persistence.”

I encourage everyone to remember their neighbor, to find the opportunities to be lights of resistance, resilience, and persistence during these contentious times, especially with all our brothers and sisters of faith.