Vocare: Online catechesis training begins in late June

The new online certification process for catechists announced by Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr in February will launch at the end of June. “Vocare: Called to teach,” will be a blended learning environment combining in-person and online classes. The result of 18 months of strategic re-visioning, it was created in response to repeated calls from Catholic teachers and catechists for more consistency, flexibility, and affordability in the certification process.

“Vocare” is the Latin word for “to be called.” Principals, teachers, and parish catechists are called to know both the person and the teachings of Jesus Christ and His Church. Certification is the means by which those called to teach are prepared for this vital ministry. Repeated studies have shown that in-person-only certification classes have become impractical, especially for volunteer parish catechists and those from rural areas.

“The word catechesis means ‘to echo,’ and catechists echo the life and teachings of Jesus, as He taught in the Great Commission: ‘Go and baptize…. teaching them all that I have taught you (Matthew 28:19-20),’” said Father Thomas Wray, director of the Office for Evangelization and Catechesis.

“Unlike other religions, which apply a set of ideas or teachings, Christianity is first and foremost about listening to the voice of Jesus. Our ‘yes’ to that voice, our personal response, is the building block for all authentic Catholic religious education.

“As Archbishop Schnurr’s Vocations Prayer sets forth, all Catholics have been called, all have a vocation, which is why at each Mass we pray for the grace to know the path God has planted for us in this life, and to respond ‘with a generous yes.’”.

The new process, Father Wray said, is the result of input from many principals, teachers, and catechists who advised his team. in addition to training catechists in teaching methods, the online courses will focus on helping catechists learn about and deepen their faith so that they are better equipped to personally witness to and share it.

