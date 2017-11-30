Advent Reflections by our Women Religious

December 1

Introduction for Advent



Advent, our time of preparation for the celebration of Christmas, is short this year! And then don’t we always think the time to prepare for Christmas is always too short? Busy as this season is, you are invited to take some time each Advent day and Christmas Day itself, to reflect with the ancient prayer form known as “lectio divina.” Members of the Consecrated Life from the Greater Cincinnati Area, here at the Catholic Telegraph Online, will offer reflections on this Liturgical Season to assist you in prayer.

“Lectio Divina” is the practice of praying with the scriptures, listening with the “ear of the heart,” in conversation with God. The method of Lectio Divina includes moments of reading (lectio), reflecting on (meditation), responding to (oratio) and resting in (contemplation) the World of God with the aim of nourishing and deepening one’s relationship with the Divine.

In the reflections offered from December 3 – December 25, the reflection for the day will be based on one or more of the Scripture readings for the day, that is, the Epistle, the Psalm, the Gospel or perhaps the O Antiphons which mark the last seven days of Advent. Try using the Lectio Divina form of prayer with the reflections offered. First read the Scripture or Scriptures referred to in the Reflection and then the reflection offered.

Advent recalls that God came, God comes and God will come! How might God be coming to you? It’s also a wonderful time to reflect on gifts, giving and receiving, both spiritual and material, all while remembering the greatest gift of all, Jesus. How do you experience yourself as gifted? May you find time practice “lectio divina” during this Advent Season.

The Staff of the Catholic Telegraph and I are grateful for each contribution to these Advent Reflections.

Sister Marilyn Kerber, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur and Director of the Office for Consecrated Life, Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Advent Reflection for December 3rd – First Sunday of Advent

Isaiah 63:16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7 / Ps. 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19 / 1 Cor 1:3-9 / Mk 13:33-37

Invitation to prayer: Be watchful! According to today’s Gospel, God may be coming to you as you read this screen. Open your inner eyes to God’s coming.

Reflection: Jesus’ parable of the servant opening the gate for the master assures us that God is coming. Let’s not miss the joyful moment. When? Any time of day or night… at home… at work…. Expect to be surprised. Every time is God’s time. Let’s not sleep through it.

We keep our spirits awake and alert first of all by expecting, trusting God’s desire to come to us. It is the Holy Spirit who makes us aware of God’s coming in a kind smile, in an opportunity to give or forgive, in a powerful cliff or a tender flower, in a phrase of Scripture that touches the heart…. A Sacred Surprise!

Prayer: Holy Spirit, open my eyes to welcome your presence, rely on your help, and accept your guidance.

Closing: Ahhhh!

Mary-Cabrini Durkin is a member of a secular institute, the Company of St. Ursula. An author and retired educator and editor, she lives in Cincinnati.

Advent Reflection for December 4th – Monday of the First Week of Advent

Isaiah 2:1-5/Matthew 8:5-11

Invitation to Prayer: Let us ask for an increase in our faith during this Advent season, and in following the example of the faithful centurion, let us ask the Lord to heal all who are sick or suffering.

Reflection: Jesus has strong words today for his followers: “I assure you, I have never found this much faith in Israel.” What can I learn from the centurion so that Jesus can find this much faith in me? First, the centurion possesses great compassion and love in seeking help for his servant. Second, he possesses not only courage but also humility in approaching Jesus and asking for healing for his servant. During this time of Advent, can I find ways to grow in compassion and love for others? Can I find the courage and humility to ask Jesus for help not only for my needs but also for others in need? The importance of following the centurion’s example of faithfulness is reflected in our words before receiving communion “. . . but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.”

Prayer: Lord, please help me to grow in faith, knowing that the Lord has only to “say the word and my soul shall be healed.”

Closing: Bless yourself with the Sign of the Cross and, in faith, ask for the healing for all the sick and suffering in the world and for all of creation.

Vickie Griner is a Poor Clare Nun at the Monastery of St. Clare in Cincinnati, Ohio (www.poorclarescincinnati.org).



Advent Reflection for December 5th – Tuesday of the First Week of Advent

Is 11:1-10 / Ps. 72: 1-2, 7-8, 12-13, 17 / Luke 10:21-24

Invitation to Prayer: In the anxiety of the season take a moment, to breathe in the Creator and breathe out praise for all God’s goodness; breathe in the Word and breathe out praise for God’s graciousness; breathe in Wisdom and breathe out praise for God’s peace.

Reflection: In the first verse of today’s Gospel, Jesus offers praise to the Father. The question for us is: do we naturally give praise to God? Are we still in our child mode of: give me this or that, please take care of so and so, help me do such and so? Our list for God goes on and on. For me praise and gratitude go hand in hand. In the last few years I learned to praise and thank our God for all the little things in my life. All those things I take for granted. Giving praise and thanks to God is now a nightly practice before falling off to sleep.

Perhaps for this Advent we could praise and thank our gracious One when we are waiting in long lines or at stop lights. We cannot change the length of the waiting but we can change how we wait. We could be breathing in our Triune God and breathing out peace in our world rather than anxiety and impatience.

Prayer: Jesus, open my eyes to all that you pour out on me. Help me to be aware of your generosity and thus give praise and thanks to you, my Gracious One.

Closing: Take a moment right now to give the Divine praise and thanks.

Diane Jamison is a Sister of St. Francis, Oldenburg, IN. She serves as Director of On-Going Formation and Formation; she also ministers as a spiritual director.

Advent Reflection for December 6th – Wednesday of the First Week of Advent

Isaiah 26: 6-10A / PS 23:1-3A, 3B-4, 5, 6/ MT 15:29-37

Isaiah 25: 6, 8

“On this mountain the LORD of hosts will provide for all peoples, a feast of rich food and choice wines, juicy, rich food and pure, choice wines.”

Invitation to Prayer: Breathe deeply and reflect with gratitude on all that God has given you. Has God ever blessed you with more than you asked for?

Reflection: From Isaiah we encounter the vivid description of the feast that God will prepare. The food will be juicy and rich, and the wine will be the best that can be offered. Have you ever had a meal like that, a sumptuous one, with exceptionally delicious food and wine, shared with good company? The food fulfills, but the experience of abundance delights. As Catholics, we are people of the table. We regularly encounter God at the table of the Eucharist, and we also experience the lavish, nurturing love of God when we gather with loved ones for a good meal. As we are fed with food and community, we know God’s extravagant care. This is what Isaiah promises and what Jesus fulfills: abundance. God showers us with good things, and the more we notice, the more we experience God’s generous care.

Prayer: Loving God, thank you for the ways that you care for me, for how you give me what I need and more. Help me to offer that same generous care to those around me.

Closing: Make a list of ways that you’ve experienced God’s abundance. Set an intention to pay close attention today to God’s lavish generosity.

Leslie Keener is a Sister of Divine Providence who serves as the vocation director for her community. She is a spiritual director and minister to young adults and college students.

Advent Reflection for December 7th – Thursday of the First Week of Advent

Isaiah 26:1-6 / Psalm 118:1, 8-9, 19-21, 25-27 / Matthew 7:21, 24-27

Invitation to Prayer: Take a few moments to quiet your mind. Breathe deeply, filling your lungs with life-giving oxygen and your spirit with life-giving awareness of God’s presence. Breathing out, let go of your to-do lists and worries, emptying yourself and allowing God to enter in.

Reflection: In this first week of Advent, we begin our annual inward journey of contemplating the gift and meaning of God becoming incarnate – dwelling within and among us. This is the wondrous season of re-remembering the astounding humility of God!

God does not forcibly lord power and authority over us but humbly took on our human condition through the person of Jesus, and thereafter takes up residence in all hearts that welcome God. Welcoming God into our hearts goes far beyond the reciting of prayers and professing of faith. It requires that we choose to live a life of discerning God’s will, to freely choose to subjugate our will to God’s, and to actively work to clear away whatever impedes God working within us and through us. In so doing, we will be transformed into the persons we were created to be while we participate in the transformation of the world around us. It is the way to enter the Kingdom in the now even as we long for its fulfillment in the hereafter. That God dwells within us and among us is a rock-solid tenant of our faith, providing a safe harbor in the most turbulent of life’s storms.

Prayer: Jesus, help me to become more conscious of your presence within me. Help me to become the person I am meant to be and to be a visible sign of God’s love in the world.

Closing: Go and proclaim the love of God by the way you are and in everything that you do.

Andrea Koverman is a Sister of Charity of Cincinnati. She ministers as a program manager at the Intercommunity Justice & Peace Center focusing on ending the death penalty and peace and nonviolence initiatives. She also lives in a house of discernment and hospitality with three of her sisters called Visitation House.

Advent Reflection for December 8th – Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Genesis 3: 9-15, 20 / Ephesians 1: 3-6,11-12 / Luke 1: 26-38

Invitation to Prayer: On this Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we ask for the courage to sing our own song of justice in a broken world.

Reflection: The story of the Annunciation is one of the most familiar in the New Testament. “In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a town in Galilee called Nazareth, to a virgin engaged to a man whose name was Joseph, of the House of David. The virgin’s name was Mary.” Tradition tells us that Mary, or Miriam as she was probably known, was thirteen or fourteen years old when the angel appeared to her, announcing that she would bear the Son of God. In first-century Jewish culture, a girl who became pregnant out of wedlock faced an uncertain future at best and devastating retribution from her community at worst. To say “yes” in this instance was to give herself over to scandal and ostracism. It was to put everything — her reputation, her marriage, her very life — on the line. Her response, the courageous Magnificat of praise, holds together the grittiness of life on the margins and the resiliency of those who trust in God. Mary willingly opens herself up to what seems impossible: God within us waiting to be born; God outside us asking for our openness.

Prayer: God of great mystery, help us to open our spirits and discover that we too are God-Bearers.

Closing: Dedicate 5 minutes today to open your eyes in wonder and expectantly wait and sense what is already in the process of being born.

Louise Lears is a Sister of Charity of Cincinnati. She currently serves as a Leadership Councilor.

Advent Reflection for December 9th – Saturday of the First Week of Advent

Isaiah 30: 19-21, 23-26 / Ps. 147: 1 – 6 / Matthew 9: 35 – 10:1, 5A, 6-8

Invitation to Prayer: On this first Saturday of Advent, let’s ask Mary to help us enter into this time of prayer – she who lived into the gift God gave her in Jesus.

Reflection: In the selection from Isaiah, we read of God’s graciousness, providing water for the people, the fields, the flocks – streams of running water. As the People of Israel, they first came to know the bounty of God’s water while traveling in the desert to the Promised Land. Little by little the people came to believe that God would care for them. They had to live into that faith and trust in God. Jesus is the fulfillment of God’s abundant love. In his teaching, proclaiming and curing that we read about in today’s Gospel, we see that Jesus heart is moved with pity for the people. Through his family time with Mary and Joseph as well as his times in prayer with the Father, Jesus grows into his experience of God and God’s goodness. He generously shares it those who listen. How is God calling you today to live into sharing Jesus’ message and the gifts given you?

Prayer: Jesus, the abundance of God’s love, help me to listen to your call and live into the generosity you have shown us.

Closing: Bless yourself with the Sign of the Cross; then bless the space around you as a blessing going out to the world.

Ruth Lubbers is a Sister of Notre Dame of Covington, KY. She serves as their Vocation Director and Volunteer Coordinator; she also works with young adults and is a spiritual director.