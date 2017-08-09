You can send prayers with pilgrims attending Marian Pilgrimage

My Dear Friends in Christ,

As you may know, more than 130 pilgrims will visit Spain, France, and Portugal during this autumn’s Marian Pilgrimage organized by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. To those who can’t be physically with us, I extend an opportunity for spiritual participation in this beautiful undertaking.

Specifically, I want to carry your individual prayer intentions to the holy places we’ll visit, which include the shrine at Fatima during this year’s centennial celebration of the Blessed Mother’s appearances there. We’ll also visit Lourdes, site of so many miraculous healings since Our Lady revealed herself to St. Bernadette Soubirous. Completing the itinerary are several other sacred destinations in Barcelona, Montserrat, Zaragoza, Avila, and Salamanca.

You can send your prayer intentions by mail using the form below, or by email via the pilgrimage website: 2017pilgrimage.com/prayers.html

I look forward to the honor of bringing them with us, as you share in our journey and its many graces. May God richly bless you, and please also pray for a safe and fruitful pilgrimage for all!

Sincerely Yours in Christ,

Bishop Joesph R. Binzer