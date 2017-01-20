2017 Catholic Ministries Appeal: Provide a Path of Hope

The Catholic Ministries Appeal (CMA) is a once-a-year outreach, when all our parishes, more than 200 strong, join together to support these ministries, doing more than one parish could alone.

Whether you’re a long time supporter … or considering a gift for the first time… we ask you to learn about these ministries on this website, and prayerfully consider making a pledge to the 2017 Catholic Ministries Appeal.

The goal for the 2017 CMA is $5 million, the same amount as last year. Your help is needed to reach this important goal!

Ninety cents of every dollar contributed goes directly to fund the ministries – a ratio that gets very high marks from those who set the standards.

Every parish that exceeds its Appeal goal receives 50% of the “overage” for its own ministries, evangelization, and other worthy efforts.

This weekend the Official Kickoff For the 2017 Catholic Ministries Appeal (CMA). Here is a link to an informative video Provide a Path of Hope, which you can view here

The Catholic Ministries Appeal