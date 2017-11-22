Home»Features»A look at the Children of Mary: Ceremony of Investiture Features/Home Page A look at the Children of Mary: Ceremony of Investiture The Catholic Telegraph 2017-11-22 The Catholic Telegraph / November 22, 2017 / 469 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Archbishop Dennis Schnurr delivers his Homily during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Postulants Sr. Laura and Sr. Ciara recite their intentions for the Ceremony of Investiture during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Mother Margaret Mary cuts the hair of postulants Sr. Laura and Sr. Ciara during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Sr. Antonetta Maria and Sr. Mary Consolata recite their intentions for the Ceremony of First Profession during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Mother Margaret Mary listens to Sr. Mary Consolata profess her vows for the Ceremony of First Profession during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Mother Margaret Mary listens to Sr. Antonetta Maria profess her vows for the Ceremony of First Profession during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Sisters Antonetta Maria and Mary Consolata receive the black veil, Eucharistic Crucifix, and knotted cincture for the Ceremony of First Profession during the Feast of the Presentation of Mary at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard) Tags:Children of Mary