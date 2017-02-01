Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral

A picture says a thousand words: Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral

Students carry in their respective school banners during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
The Processional during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
Heather Schwab, from St. Michael School in Sharonville, gives the First Reading during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
Auxiliary Bishop Most Reverend Joseph Binzer delivers his Homily during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
Students carry the Gifts to the Altar during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
The Ursuline Academy High School Choir sings during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
Auxiliary Bishop Most Reverend Joseph Binzer offers a student Communion during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
