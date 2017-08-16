A picture says a thousand words: It’s that time of year, Back to School and a prayer

Archdiocese of Cincinnati Students are heading back to the classroom for the 2017-2018 Academic Year. From the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops, a prayer for students:

Lord our God,

in your wisdom and love

you surround us with the mysteries of the universe.

Send your Spirit upon these students

and fill them with your wisdom and blessings.

Grant that they may

devote themselves to their studies

and draw ever closer to you,

the source of all knowledge.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

R/. Amen.