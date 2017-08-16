Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: It’s that time of year, Back to School and a prayer

A picture says a thousand words: It’s that time of year, Back to School and a prayer

Archdiocese of Cincinnati  Students are heading back to the classroom for the 2017-2018 Academic Year. From the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops, a prayer for students:

Mother of Mercy Students head back to school. (Courtesy Photo)

Lord our God,
in your wisdom and love
you surround us with the mysteries of the universe.

Send your Spirit upon these students
and fill them with your wisdom and blessings.
Grant that they may
devote themselves to their studies
and draw ever closer to you,
the source of all knowledge.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.
R/. Amen.

Elder High School Students attend opening school Mass (Courtesy Photo)
St. Ursula students are greeted by Bulldog Mascots, and teachers to begin their academic year. (Courtesy Photo)
Students are given the Fenwick Mirror at the beginning of the school year (Courtesy Photo)
Kettering Alter freshman enjoy orientation (Courtesy Photo)
Mcauley High School students begin another academic year. (Courtesy Photo)
Men of Moeller frosh at tech orientation (Courtesy Photo)
Chaminade Julienne students attend Mass (Courtesy Photo)
Seton High School enjoy a day of fun before the academic year commences (Courtesy Photo)
Carroll High School Freshman at orientation (Courtesy Photo)
