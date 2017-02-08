Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Seton High School Medals at Nationals.

A picture says a thousand words: Seton High School Medals at Nationals.

Seton High School’s Varsity Dance Team placed 3rd in Small Varsity POM and 4th in Small Varsity Hip Hop at the UDA Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida.

Seton Dance Hip Hop 2017
Seton Dance Hip Hop 2017
Seton Pom 2017
Seton Pom 2017

Seton Dance with medals 2017

