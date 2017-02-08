Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Seton High School Medals at Nationals. Features/Home Page A picture says a thousand words: Seton High School Medals at Nationals. The Catholic Telegraph 2017-02-08 The Catholic Telegraph / February 8, 2017 / 14 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Seton High School’s Varsity Dance Team placed 3rd in Small Varsity POM and 4th in Small Varsity Hip Hop at the UDA Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. Seton Dance Hip Hop 2017 Seton Pom 2017 Tags:A picture says a thousand wordsSeton High School