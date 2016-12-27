Home»Home Page»Felony Penalties for Assisted Suicide in Ohio

Felony Penalties for Assisted Suicide in Ohio

/ / 21
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
 

ohio-state-capitalDecember 23, 2016 (Cincinnati, OH): During the slate of legislative activity the past few weeks during lame duck session, the Ohio House and Senate added class 3 felony penalties to existing sanctions against assisted suicide in Ohio, signed into law by Governor Kasich.

These human life protections were in response to Ohio’s pro-life coalition’s* concerns, which had become aware of the pro-euthanasia group, so-called Compassion and Choices, targeting Ohio to try to legalize this deadly practice.

For this effort, initiated by Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati and Cleveland Right to Life plus legislative consultant Barry Sheets, the leading coalition also included Greater Toledo Right to Life, Dayton Right to Life, Northeast Ohio Right to Life, and Ohio ProLife Action, plus associated groups*–all which also worked successfully to stop passage of SB 165, Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment and its questionable use for terminally ill patients.

“Thank you to Senate President Faber and Senator Bill Seitz who recognized the need for criminal penalties for assisted suicide in Ohio and worked proactively to ensure them in law,” said Paula Westwood, Executive Director, Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, on behalf of the Ohio pro-life coalition. “Such protections against assisted death ensure that Ohio is a state of hope rather than despair for vulnerable human beings.”

Those in other states seeking information on the process to ward off assisted suicide in Ohio, which included grassroots training and communication with national and international anti-euthanasia leaders, may contact Barry Sheets, (614) 989-5293.

*Coalition Opposing Ohio S.B. 165, MOLST and Physician Assisted Suicide (alphabetical order):

Advocates for the Family

Citizens for Community Values

Clermont County Right to Life

Cleveland Lawyers for Life

Cleveland Lutherans for Life

Cleveland Prays for Life

Cleveland Right to Life

Fostoria/Bascom Area Pro-Life

Fostoria Teens for Life

Geauga County Right to Life

Geauga County Tea Party

Greater Toledo Right to Life

H.E.L.P. Pro-Life Apostolate

Hancock County Right to Life

Henry County Right to Life

Hospice Patients Alliance

Institute for Principled Policy

International Right to Life Federation

Lake County Right to Life

LifeLink

Life Issues Institute

Lima & Allen County Right to Life

National Black ProLife Coalition

National Lawyers Association

Northeast Ohio Values Voters

Ohio Christian Alliance

Ohio Pro-Life Action

Personhood Alliance

Putnam County Right to Life

Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati

Right to Life of Northeast Ohio

Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Foundation

Tiffin Right to Life

Warren County Right to Life

What’s Right/What’s Left Ministries

 

Tags:
Previous post

Archbishop Wester blasts effort to bring back grocery tax in New Mexico

Next post

In Christmas messages, patriarchs call for peace amid Christian persecution

Related Posts

ohio-state-capital
ohio-state-capital
ohio-state-capital