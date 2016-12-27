Felony Penalties for Assisted Suicide in Ohio
|
December 23, 2016 (Cincinnati, OH): During the slate of legislative activity the past few weeks during lame duck session, the Ohio House and Senate added class 3 felony penalties to existing sanctions against assisted suicide in Ohio, signed into law by Governor Kasich.
These human life protections were in response to Ohio’s pro-life coalition’s* concerns, which had become aware of the pro-euthanasia group, so-called Compassion and Choices, targeting Ohio to try to legalize this deadly practice.
For this effort, initiated by Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati and Cleveland Right to Life plus legislative consultant Barry Sheets, the leading coalition also included Greater Toledo Right to Life, Dayton Right to Life, Northeast Ohio Right to Life, and Ohio ProLife Action, plus associated groups*–all which also worked successfully to stop passage of SB 165, Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment and its questionable use for terminally ill patients.
“Thank you to Senate President Faber and Senator Bill Seitz who recognized the need for criminal penalties for assisted suicide in Ohio and worked proactively to ensure them in law,” said Paula Westwood, Executive Director, Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, on behalf of the Ohio pro-life coalition. “Such protections against assisted death ensure that Ohio is a state of hope rather than despair for vulnerable human beings.”
Those in other states seeking information on the process to ward off assisted suicide in Ohio, which included grassroots training and communication with national and international anti-euthanasia leaders, may contact Barry Sheets, (614) 989-5293.
