Lenten Reflections from Deacons: Thought for the Day, Pray, Action





Editor’s Note: The deacons of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati are offering daily reflections and prayer guidance for Lenten observance. These will appear each day during Lent until Holy Week.

March 1 – Ash Wednesday

Thought for the Day: “Return to Me with your whole heart,” says the Lord, “be reconciled” and “do not receive the grace of God in vain.”

This holy season of Lent begins with God’s loving call to take a look at our relationship and, no matter the actions of our past, to return to His embrace.

Pray for: All who feel estranged from God, and are unsure of how to return.

Today’s Action: What initial step can I take to reclaim my Christian identity?

Deacon Tim Crooker

March 2 – First Thursday after Ash Wednesday

Thought for the Day: “If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will save it.”

Pray For: Marriages

Today’s Action: Die to yourself for the one you love.

Deacon Michael Trimpe

March 3 – First Friday of Lent

Thought for the Day: Cast away from you all the crimes you have committed, says the LORD, and make for yourselves a new heart and a new spirit.

Pray For: Those struggling with their faith

Today’s Action: What one thing in my life do a want to weed out so as to get closer the LORD.

John O’Malley Diaconate Formation

March 4- First Saturday After Ash Wednesday

Thought of the Day: Jesus said to him, “Follow me.”

Pray For: Those struggling with an addiction – Drugs, Alcoholism, Pornography, Abusive Behavior, Bulimia, Gambling, The Internet, Television, Video Games, Shopping, Workaholic, etc.

Today’s Action: Lord, bless me with the grace to “surrender” whatever it is that keeps me from deepening my relationship with You and serving Your people.

Deacon Henry Jacquez

Holy Trinity Church – Norwood

March 5 – First Sunday of Lent

Thought for the Day: “Do not stay anywhere near Sodom” (Gen 19:17). St. Ambrose says, “the devil envies those who strive for better things.” During Lent, we commit to rid ourselves of earthly attachments in order to allow the Lord to draw us closer. Lent isn’t about giving something up to test our willpower or prove our faithfulness. Instead, we can use this time to remove obstacles to our relationship with God. While the devil does his best to tempt us according to our weaknesses, Lent is the perfect chance to remove near occasions of sin, to stay far away from Sodom, so that we are less likely to fall as we strive for those better things.

Pray For: People who are struggling to break a destructive habit.

Today’s Action: Reflect on the near occasions of sin in our lives. Are they places or persons? Are they on tv or on a computer? Are they in the cupboard? Deny just one of these occasions today, and replace with a quick Hail Mary for someone else’s intentions.

Nathan Beiersdorfer

Deacon Candidate for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

March 6 – Monday of the First Week of Lent

Thought for the Day: When did I see you Lord… How do I see those in the world around me? Who do I choose to help? Who do I choose to ignore? More import though is Why do I choose?

Pray For: Justice for all by Truly Understanding; Who is my neighbor?

Today’s Action: Help someone who is invisible in the world’s, or my eyes.

Deacon Walt Hucke

Evangelization & Outreach

Winton Wyoming Pastoral Region

March 7- Tuesday of the First Week of Lent

Thought for the Day: Jesus gave us the Our Father to help all of us communicate and reflect upon with our heavenly Father.

Pray For: Those struggling with forgiveness

Today’s Action: Who have I hurt with my words or actions that I need to ask forgiveness from

Deacon Robert Zinck

March 8 -Wednesday of the First Week of Lent

Thought for the Day. Let us be a witness to Jesus and His Kingdom to everyone we meet today as Jonah was to the Ninevites

Pray For: Those who are trapped by the devil in bondage of addictions

Today’s Action: Dear Jesus, send me two people today, to whom I can evangelize and share your unconditional love.

John O’Malley Diaconate Formation