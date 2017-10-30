Home»Local News»National Black Catholic History Month: Photos from Our Archives

National Black Catholic History Month: Photos from Our Archives

The following photos from the Archdiocese of  Cincinnati’s Archives are featured in collages in the November print issue. Because many of the schools and parishes they came from are now closed, some of the photos have no dates and little to identify them; we’ve given the identification listed in the Archives. Together they are witness to the faith of generations of African-American Catholics in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

First Communion with Father Gerard Evers. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Black Catholic Revival. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Boy Scouts; undated. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Black Catholic Conference. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Eucharistic procession, undated. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Black Catholic March, 1989. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Midwestern Clergy Conference on Negro Welfare, 1940. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Black Family Reunion. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Black Catholic Stewardship Award. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES

 

Father Clarence Rivers directing a choir. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Manger scene, undated. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Black Catholic Caucus, 1975. PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES
Second Black Catholic Congress Centennial – PHOTO: ARCHDIOCESE OF CINCINNATI ARCHIVES

Do you know any of the people in this photos? If so, please email catholic.telegraph@gmail.com.

 

