Obituary: Rev. Robert Buening

Reverend Robert B. Buening died Tuesday morning, July 11, 2017 at Western Hills Retirement Village, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on June 26, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He did his preparatory studies at St. Gregory Seminary and studied philosophy and theology at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary of the West in Norwood, Ohio. He was ordained on May 31, 1958 at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, Cincinnati by Archbishop Karl J. Alter.

Father Buening received his first assignment on June 20, 1958 as an Assistant Pastor at St. Matthew Parish, Norwood (Cincinnati) and to teach at Purcell High School, Cincinnati. On August 26, 1958, he was appointed Assistant Pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Delhi (Cincinnati) and to teach at Elder High School, Cincinnati where he continued to teach until 1975. On August 28, 1962, Father Buening was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cincinnati. On November 29, 1966, he was appointed Assistant Pastor at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Reading (Cincinnati). He was then appointed to St. Jude Parish, Cincinnati on June 21, 1968 as Assistant Pastor. One year later, on June 19, 1969, he was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Lawrence Parish, Cincinnati. Then on June 20, 1975, Father Buening was appointed Pastor (co-pastor) for St. Clare Parish, Cincinnati. He was appointed Pastor of St. Jude Parish, Cincinnati on August 1, 1983 and continued as Pastor for ten years until September 15, 1993, when he was appointed Pastor of St. James of the Valley Parish, Wyoming (Cincinnati) for a period of six years. Father Buening retired on July 27, 1998. After retirement, he was in residence at Corpus Christi Parish, New Burlington (Cincinnati) from 2002-2014.

There will be a visitation at Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45205 on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Reception of the Body: Monday, July 17, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231; (513-825-0618). Celebrant and Homilist: Reverend Mark J. Burger. Visitation continues until 10:00 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church. Celebrant: Most Reverend Joseph R. Binzer. Homilist: Reverend James W. Meade. (Luncheon immediately following in Francis Hall in the church basement.)

Burial: Monday, July 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., at St. Joseph (Old) Cemetery, W. Eighth & Seton Avenues, Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. Celebrant: Reverend James W. Meade.

Associates of the Marian Pact are asked to offer, as soon as possible, one Mass for the repose of the soul of Father Buening, and when convenient, to provide for the celebration of two other Masses.

On the occasion of his 50th anniversary of ordination, Fr. Buening was quoted as saying, “I am especially thankful for the 17 years I taught at Elder High School. The faculty at Elder was one of the finest support groups a person could ask for…among whom were 35 priests. It was a joy to be there even in one’s most challenging times.”

May God welcome His faithful servant to his eternal home in heaven. May he rest in peace. Amen.