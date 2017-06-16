Home»Home Page»Totus Tuus Summer Camp is here! A look at the fun night at St. Margaret St. John

Totus Tuus Summer Camp is here! A look at the fun night at St. Margaret St. John

Totus Tuus group at St. Margaret-St. John (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Totus Tuus group at St. Margaret-St. John (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

For the first time, week-long Totus Tuus summer camps are being held at Archdiocese of Cincinnati parishes this summer. Popular around the country, the camps are led by seminarians and college student missionaries.

Last night, The CT Crew stopped by St. Margaret-St. John as the 7th to 12th graders were wrapping up their week Totus Tuus summer camp. I spoke with Dominic, a Franciscan University Stuebenville grad. He was a leader of this camp and told me that each day they focused on the mysteries of the rosary along with Daily Mass. Then the shaving cream broke out on their fun night. The week was a great opportunity to make new friends and learn more about the church. There are a few more scheduled weeks.

Holy Angels (Sidney) June 25, 2017 – June 30, 2017
St. Ann (Groesbeck) July 23, 2017 – July 28, 2017
St. Remy (Russia) July 9, 2017 – July 14, 2017

The shaving cream is out at Totus Tuus Fun night. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Avoiding the shaving cream was hard to do. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Even one of the leaders weren't immune (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
He can still see out of his glasses! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Immersed in a week of spiritual fitness topped off by a fun night immersed in shaving cream (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
No one can escape! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The team didn't escape the wrath of shaving cream. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Ok guys, I think I'm done for tonight. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman
