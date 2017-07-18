Visiting missionaries share experiences at area parishes: Meet Father Donatian Kaigoma

Father Kaigoma represents the Diocese of Geita, Tanzania, located in southeast Africa. He explains that their mission is to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all through profound evangelization. In turn, they inspire and empower their communities to labor for socio-economic development, healthcare services, good education, and for the formation of all agents of evangelization. His diocese continues to develop small Christian Communities and makes a preferential option for the poor, especially for those infected with HIV/AIDS. Likewise, they empower women through women’s development — “Maendeleo ya kina mama,” which means to be free, to direct their own lives and make future decisions.

“When I come to your parishes, I am excited to witness to the way the Holy Spirit continues to touch many people in the world in their pursuit to promote global solidarity in the universal church,” said Father Kaigoma. “The church in the world prospers because of the people’s willingness to participate in global evangelization. I extend my sincere gratitude to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.”