Where to Sign up for Totus Tuus

For the first time, week-long Totus Tuus summer camps will be held at Archdiocese of Cincinnati parishes this summer. Popular around the country, the camps are led by seminarians and college student missionaries.

Parishes hosting Totus Tuus sessions for elementary school-aged children and high school-aged youth include:

Church of the Transfiguration (West Milton)

St. Cecilia (Oakley) June 11, 2017 – June 16, 2017

Holy Angels (Dayton) June 11, 2017 – June 16, 2017 zjarrell@gmail.com

Holy Angels (Sidney) June 25, 2017 – June 30, 2017

St. Ann (Groesbeck) July 23, 2017 – July 28, 2017

St. Remy (Russia) July 9, 2017 – July 14, 2017

If you’re not a member of these parishes but would like your children to attend the week-long missionary camps, contact the parish offices for information about dates and to see if any spots are open.

Two weeks remain open: July 8-15 and July 15-22. If your parish is interested in hosting a Totus Tuus week, contact Andrea Patch at apatch@catholiccincinnati.org or 513-421-3131 ext. 2732.

