Archdiocesan Pastoral Council Notes

By Steve Trosley (from our print edition)

Parishes need to become more involved in cultivating vocations, members of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council were told at their September meeting.

Each member of the group received a book, “Hundredfold,” a guide to parish vocation ministry by Rhonda Gruenwald of the Archdiocese of Houston, from Wayne Topp, assistant director of the archdiocesan Office for Vocations.

Topp discussed the success of vocation efforts in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, and cited a study that had predicted 3.5 ordinations per year in the coming five years but said that trends were projecting at least six per year now. He and Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr cited prayer and adoration hours as keys to this success, but also encouraged members to urge their parishes to become active in the process.

Topp said his office was available to assist parishes in creating or expanding their vocations ministry. “Hundredfold” is available through that office. For more information, see: Catholiccincinnati.org/ministries-offices/vocations/.

In other action at the meeting, members heard concerns regarding the Vocare catechesis program. Vocare is a program designed to ensure consistency in religious education by certifying instructors in Church teaching. Archbishop Schnurr noted that one program was not going to resolve all challenges facing catechesis but that Vocare was a beginning of an extensive process that would touch most of the archdiocesan ministries.

The council also seated new members including:

David Cooley representing the laymen of the St. Francis de Sales Deanery

representing the laymen of the St. Francis de Sales Deanery Brother Vince DeLorenzo, representing religious brothers

representing religious brothers Greg Feldkamp, representing the laymen of the St. Martin Deanery

representing the laymen of the St. Martin Deanery Pamela Franklin, representing the lay women of the African American community

representing the lay women of the African American community Michael Guarasci representing the laymen of the Cathedral Deanery

representing the laymen of the Cathedral Deanery Rick Simon representing the laymen of the Sidney Deanery

representing the laymen of the Sidney Deanery Ann Stidd representing the lay women of the Sidney Deanery

The next meeting will be Nov. 18 at the University of Dayton.