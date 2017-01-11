Call to Vocation: Calendar

February 4th & 5th: World Day for Consecrated Life will be celebrated in the Church on Thursday, February 2, 2017 and in parishes on the weekend of February 4-5, 2017. Please pray for all those who have made commitments in the consecrated life, and be sure to thank them on their special day. May they continue to be inspired by Jesus Christ and respond generously to God’s gift of their vocation.

February 9th: Holy Hour for Vocation

CHOSEN: Monthly Holy Hour for Vocations. Every 2nd Thursday at 8pm at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood, OH. Co-sponsored by the Archdiocese Vocations Office and Children of Mary. For more information please contact: childrenofmary@juno.com

February 11th & 12th: The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist are hosting a Vocation Discernment Retreat for young women, ages 16-33, in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 11-12.

The retreat features Eucharistic Adoration, conferences and talks, and fun with the Sisters!

Register online at www.sistersofmary.org

February 14th: For Love Alone – Do you feel called to religious life? Do you have questions or want to know more? An evening of inquiry for women ages 16 and older. FEBRUARY 14 at 6:30pm at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood, OH. Hosted by the Sisters of Children of Mary. www.childrenofmary.net

February 17th: The Saint John the Baptist Province of the Order of Friars Minor will be conducting and “Come mad See” Weekend Retreat during February 17 – 19, 2017. Contact the Vocation Office at 1-800 827-1082. for information.

February 17th: Glenmary Home Missioners

Come & See Retreat – February 17-19, 2017 Men ages 18–46

Visit with Glenmary priests and brothers. Travel to a nearby mission. Share in community prayer and reflection. Meet other men who are discerning their call

513-881- 7411 vocations@glenmary.org

February 18th: “Called to Love” Saturday, February 18th

A Vocation Retreat from 9:00-6:00 (Holy Mass, prayer, food, games, music, small groups with religious sisters, spiritual guidance talks). Young women 6th grade and olderEmail your confirmation to: sjwvocations @gmail.com

Questions-call Sister Patricia Jean at 859-912-4405.

All Saints Church Hall, Walton, KY, Exit 171 on I-75