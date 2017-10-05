Home»Home Page»just one festival this weekend – taste of mission

just one festival this weekend – taste of mission

Live music and dance will be presented all evening at the annual Comboni Taste of Mission festival – the only festival scheduled in the archdiocese for October, but far from the only festive event. COURTESY PHOTO

Festival season is winding down in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, where only ONE festival is scheduled for the month of October – Taste of Mission at the Comboni Mission Center in Anderson Township.

The Comboni Missionaries are celebration 150 years of mission, so expect extra festivities at this year’s festival, a family-friendly evening of authentic food from around the world, great music and dancing, and much more.

Check our Festival Guide for details, and for all the festival coming up in November. And for dozens of area Catholic events (many of them festive, if not strictly festivals) see our continually updated calendar of events, which you can view by day, week, or month.

