Mount St. Joseph University names Zachary Silka to Vice President of University Communications

Mount St. Joseph University has announced that Zachary Silka is the new vice president of university communications. He will direct the Mount’s strategic communications efforts and will serve on the President’s Cabinet.

Silka comes to the Mount with 10 years of experience in the communications field. He was a staff writer and copy editor for the Toledo Blade before becoming the director of external relations for his alma mater, St. John’s Jesuit High School & Academy, where he worked with enrollment and advancement efforts. Most recently, he served as senior director of communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Mount’s newly elevated Division of University Communications,” Silka said. “I stand ready and prepared to strengthen the Mount’s outstanding reputation as a Catholic institution committed to the free pursuit of intellectual inquiry and guided by the tradition and mission of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati. My family and I are so excited to be joining this community.”

“Zach’s experience in communications is a great fit with promoting the University’s mission, vision and values within the charism of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati,” said H. James Williams, Ph.D., president of the Mount.

Silka received an MBA from Bowling Green State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. He lives in Delhi with his family.

Mount St. Joseph University is a Catholic university and sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati that provides an interdisciplinary liberal arts and professional curriculum with undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs emphasizing values, service and social responsibility.