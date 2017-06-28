Obituaries: June 2017

Sister Jeanette DeBrosse

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sister of Notre Dame de Namur Jeanette DeBrosse was celebrated May 31 at Mount Notre Dame Health Center. Sister Jeanette, 89, died May 24. She was a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur for 71 years.

A Dayton native, Sister Jeanette entered the community in 1946 and made final vows in 1954. She taught at elementary schools in Illinois and Ohio.

In 1961, Sister Jeanette was appointed director of postulants, a position she held until 1968. During that time, she also taught religion part-time at Mt. Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati. From 1968-71, Sister Jeanette taught religion and served as the chairperson of the department at Notre Dame High School in Chicago. She then returned to Cincinnati to teach religion and English.

In 1979, Sister Jeanette was offered a sabbatical which prepared her for a variety of administrative positions in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Later she worked at the Public Library in Cincinnati and as a tutor for the Alliance for Work-Based Education at the University of Dayton. Her final years were spent doing community service at Mount Notre Dame Health Center.

Sister Jeanette is survived by four of her seven siblings, Rita, Evelyn, Helen and Adele.

Gary Raffel

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary Raffel was celebrated June 8 at St. Michael Church in Sharonville. Raffel, 77, died June 4.

Raffel was the former director of the archdiocesan Property Management Office.

He is survived by his wife, Cybelle, daughter, Joanna, and sister, Virginia.

Deacon William “Bill” Krumm

A Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon William Krumm was celebrated June 17 at Holy Family-St. John Church in Middletown. Deacon Krumm, 78, died June 11.

A native of Stuebenville, Deacon Krumm raised eight children with his late wife, Mary Ann. He was ordained a deacon in 1976, becoming part of the first class of permanent deacons in the archdiocese. He had many roles in the church, including working at the chancery, as director of religious education, director of the Office of the Diaconate and pastoral associate at St. Leonard Community. Deacon Krum also mentored couples preparing for marriage, men in deacon formation, and students in the Athenaeum of Ohio’s Lay Pastoral Ministry Program. In addition, he was active in Holy Family’s Vacation Bible School.

Deacon Krumm is survived by his children: Michael, Paul, James, Anne, Margaret, Anthony, Amy and Mark.