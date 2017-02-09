Throwback Thursday: A look at St. Martin DePorres Church

In 1935 with the encouragement of Archbishop John T. McNicholas, O.P., Revs. Leo Walsh and Charles Murphy began ministering to the African American community in the Lockland neighborhood, a suburb of Cincinnati. After a plea for financial assistance was placed in The Catholic Telegraph, an anonymous gift of $4000 made possible the purchase of the former Swedenborgian Church and College for use as a church and school.

Welcome to Throwback Thursday, an online feature wherein users of social media share an old photo or anecdote about times gone by. The Catholic Telegraph partners with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati Chancery Archives’ blog Laboring on the Mission to bring you a bit of local history each week.