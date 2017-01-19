Throwback Thursday: Prayer for the President and our Representatives

With Friday being Inauguration Day, This prayer, from the U.S. edition of the Book of Blessings (no. 1965), is an adaptation of the prayer for the Church and for civil authorities which was composed by Archbishop John Carroll for use on the occasion of the inauguration of George Washington in 1789. This prayer, or particular sections of it, especially section 2, could be used at gatherings for prayer outside Mass. Within Mass, it could be used at the conclusion of the Universal Prayer.

1. Almighty and eternal God,

you have revealed your glory to all nations.

God of power and might, wisdom and justice,

through you authority is rightly administered,

laws are enacted, and judgment is decreed.

2. For the President:

Assist with your spirit of counsel and fortitude

the President of these United States,

that his administration may be conducted in righteousness,

and be eminently useful to your people over whom he presides.

May he encourage due respect for virtue and religion.

May he execute the laws with justice and mercy.

May he seek to restrain crime, vice, and immorality.

3. For the members of Congress:

Let the light of your divine wisdom

direct the deliberations of Congress, (and especially of N.,)

and shine forth in all the proceedings and laws framed

for our rule and government.

May they seek to preserve peace, promote national happiness,

and continue to bring us the blessings of liberty and equality.

4. For state and local officials:

We pray for N., the governor of this state (commonwealth, dominion),

for the members of the legislature, (especially, N.,)

for judges, elected civil officials, (especially, N.,)

and all others who are entrusted to guard our political welfare.

May they be enabled, by your powerful protection,

to discharge their duties with honesty and ability.

5. We likewise commend to your unbounded mercy

all citizens of the United States,

that we be blessed in the knowledge and sanctified in the observance of your holy law.

May we be preserved in union and that peace which the world cannot give;

and, after enjoying the blessings of this life,

be admitted to those which are eternal.

We pray to you, who are Lord and God,

for ever and ever.

R/. Amen