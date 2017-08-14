Father Leo Patalinghug at the Mercer County Fair

Father Leo Patalinghug, star of EWTN’s “Grace Before Meals,” prepares penne pasta and vodka sauce for hundreds of Mercer County Fair-goers in Celina Sunday evening. It was Father Leo’s first county fair appearance. He is famous for having beaten renowned chef Bobby Flay. Mercer county clergy and selected audience members got to sample Father Leo’s dish and the audience paid close attention to his combination of cooking advice and Christian theology. (There will be more photos later this week and in the September edition of The Catholic Telegraph.)