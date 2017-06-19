JDRF Southwest Ohio Welcomes New Youth Ambassador Class Including Fairfield Township Local Margo Hood

The Southwest Ohio Chapter of JDRF is proud to announce Margo Hood from FairfieldTownship, OH was selected to be a member of the JDRF Youth Ambassador program for the 2017-18 school year. This program accepts applicants among children who have type 1 diabetes (T1D) and who set a great example for others living with the disease. Margo was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 14 and goes above and beyond through her support of JDRF and dedicated commitment to fundraising for research to find a cure.

Margo Hood is 16-years-old and is in 11th grade at Badin High School. When asked about living with diabetes, Margo said, “Living with a life threatening condition is a rollercoaster. I can’t get off of the ride. The disease has its ups and downs. Although the ride isn’t always enjoyable, I wouldn’t change it. I’ve matured a lot over the years because of it. It’s taught me how to take care of myself physically and mentally. I am stronger because of T1D. I don’t let diabetes stop me from doing things I love.”

The Youth Ambassador Program was created to empower children with T1D by giving them the opportunity to provide diabetes education to the public. Margo is one of five Type One diabetics at Badin High School and one of an estimated 30,800 residents of the Greater Cincinnati area who live with T1D. An autoimmune disease where the body destroys its own insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, T1D is often misunderstood, which is why the awareness-building aspect of the Youth Ambassador role is so important.

During the next year, Margo will provide health education throughout the community to raise support and awareness of type 1 diabetes. She will speak to businesses, schools, and hospitals, as well as participate in JDRF sanctioned outreach events. Youth Ambassadors have a positive outlook on life and diabetes, and also represent JDRF at various local events.

“Our youth ambassadors play a vital role for our organization by educating others about T1D and by demonstrating that it doesn’t have to hold you back,” said JDRF Southwest Ohio Executive Director Melissa Newman, “These young people serve as positive role models for the T1D community.”

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Driven by passionate, grassroots volunteers connected to children, adolescents, and adults with this disease, JDRF is now the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. The goal of JDRF research is to improve the lives of all people affected by T1D by accelerating progress on the most promising opportunities for curing, better treating, and preventing T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners who share this goal. Since its founding in 1970, JDRF has awarded more than $1.6 billion to diabetes research. Past JDRF efforts have helped to significantly advance the care of people with this disease, and have expanded the critical scientific understanding of T1D. JDRF will not rest until T1D is fully conquered. More than 80 percent of JDRF’s expenditures directly support research and research-related education. For more information about the JDRF Southwest Ohio Youth Ambassador Program, visit swojdrf.org or call 513-793-3223.