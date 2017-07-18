Home»Features»Mission Trip to India

Mission Trip to India

On July 16, 2017, three Archdiocese of Cincinnati employees embarked on a mission trip to India. Mike Gable Director of the Mission Office, Tony Stieritz Director of Social Action, and Sister Eileen Connelly Managing Editor of The Catholic Telegraph flew to Chennai India. Chennai  the capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Located on the Coromandel Coast off the Bay of Bengal, it is one of the biggest cultural, economic and educational centres in South India. For the next few weeks, we’ll be posting pictures of their visit, and in the October print edition of The Catholic Telegraph, look for an exclusive story from Sister Eileen Connelly.

Tony Stieritz, Mike Gable, and Sister Eileen Connelly ready to board flight to India. (Courtesy Photo)
The group was warmly welcomed by priests of the Madras Diocese, where they are staying at the residence of the archbishop.
Sister Eileen Connelly meeting new friends in Chennai India. (Courtesy Photo)
Map of India and location of Chennai India.
On the first day, they visited St. Thomas National Basilica and a Hindu temple, where the group got a photo of a woman in prayer. (Courtesy Photo)
