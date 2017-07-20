Home»Features»Photo Contest: Show us your Mary Garden

Photo Contest: Show us your Mary Garden

/ / 2k
4
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Blue or purple Morning Glories like these in my front yard would be a perfect addition to the Mary Garden, but won’t grow well in the backyard bed. (CT/Photo by Gail Finke)
Blue or purple Morning Glories like these in my front yard would be a perfect addition to the Mary Garden, but won’t grow well in the backyard bed. (CT/Photo by Gail Finke)

Catholic Telegraph Mary Garden Photo Contest

Who can enter?

Any readers of “The Catholic Telegraph,” from anywhere in the country.

What are we looking for?

Photos of your garden featuring a statue of Mary or other Catholic statues, plantings, or elements. Enter as many photos as you like, as often as you like throughout the gardening season. Photos should be of a garden you planted, not a garden you visit (at a church or cemetery, etc.)

Winners: Three winners will be announced in the June, July, August, and September issues (12 prizes total). Winners from one month are eligible to win in subsequent months.

First prize will be a $50 gift card; second and third prizes will be $25 gift cards.

All entries will be posted in a Facebook photo gallery with the photographer’s name.

By entering this contest, you grant The Catholic Telegraph permission to use your submitted photos online and in print.

To Show Us your Mary Garden, upload photos to gfinke@catholiccincinnati.org

Tags:
Previous post

U.S. bishops call for permanent protection for young migrants

Next post

Visiting missionaries share experiences at area parishes: Meet Sister Swarna Latha Vennabusa

Related Posts

2nd Place Mary Cole in Show us your Mary Garden.
Dennis Charek Mary Garden 1st place