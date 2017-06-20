Home»Local News»Summer Theology on Tap

Summer Theology on Tap

It’s the Summer Theology on Tap. Here’s a great chance to have an evening of Faith, Food, and Fellowship for young adults 18-39 in a casual setting. It all takes place at El Rancho Nuevo 9229 Floer Dr. in West Chester. Gather at 7:00 p.m. for the Social Half-Hour, Talk is at 7:30 p.m. For a map to El Rancho Nuevo click here

Here’s this summer’s menu:

Wednesday July 5, 2017: Fr. Eric Roush talks on Apologetics.

Tuesday July 11, 2017: Matt Hollocroft talks on Evangelization

Tuesday July 18, 2017: Mary Ann Bressler talks on Finding purpose in your life

Tuesday July 25, 2017: Bishop Joe Binzer talks on Catholicism in today’s world.

Theology on Tap is presented by the West Chester Catholic Young Adult Group. For more information, visit their website at www.wccatholicya.org

