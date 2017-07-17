Visiting missionaries share experiences at area parishes: Meet Philip and Connie Deardorff

The Deardorffs are Cincinnati natives. Philip Deardorff is a retired public school superintendent, and Connie Deardoff currently teaches at Oldenburg Academy. As long-time associates of the Franciscan community, they give mission appeals on behalf of the Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg, Ind.

“I came to understand my role in life as a servant-leader through these sisters who were among my first educators,” Philip Deardorff said. Connie Deardorff explained that only later in life did she come to realize how the Sisters of Oldenburg also minister in other parts of the United States, including among the Navajo in the southwest. She also pointed out the sisters’ efforts in nations such as Papua New Guinea, where they have trained local sisters to take over their ministries.

The Deardorffs are grateful to the pastors and parishioners of our archdiocese who respond to their mission appeals that will directly support retirement facilities for the sisters in Oldenburg.