All video of the USCCB “Convocation for Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel,” enumerated

Most talks, Masses, and liturgies from the July 1-4 convocation, except musical performances and breakout sessions, are available to watch at the USCCB’s “Convocation 2017 Video on Demand” page (link below). The page displays a video from each day. To see all the videos for each day, click on the icon of three small lines and an arrow that is at the top left-hand corner the video displayed for the day. That will take you to a menu of videos for that day, in chronological order. A fifth video leads to a list of all 33 videos.

http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/get-involved/meetings-and-events/convocation-2017/convocation-2017-live-stream.cfm

All the videos are also YouTube at the link below, where they are listed in reverse chronological order.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpTzvCOJa7DClAPQHoEQVv3skscx37UGo

Neither site lists the speakers or topics of the videos. Here’s a list:

Day 1: Unity

1/6: Welcome from Bishop Edward Burns (Dallas) and Julianne Stanz, who shared M.C. duties; and Gloria Purvis, who served as moderator, song by gospel choir

2/6: Mass of the Holy Spirit, part 1: Welcome by Bishop Noonan (Orlando); address by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio; homily by Cardinal Dolan (New York)

3/6 Mass of the Holy Spirit, part 2

4/6: Evening devotions: Welcome and Marian reflection by Archbishop Garcia-Sille (San Antonio; Marian reflection by Bishop Holley (Memphis)

5/6: Evening devotion: Rosary prayed and sung in many languages by priests and men and women religious and by the event’s house band

6/6: Catholic News Service overview of the day

Day 2: Landscape and Renewal

1/10: Morning prayer (sung)

2/10: Knights of Columbus video; Archbishop Wenski (Miami) on the “Catholic landscape,” Dr. Hosffman Ospino on research about Catholics in America

3/10 Personal witness by Damon and Melanie Owens; Plenary Session on the Mission Field, panelists: Helen Alvare, Jesuit Fr. Thomas Gaunt, CFR Fr. Agutsino Torres, Kerry Weber

4/10: Welcome and remarks by Archbishop Blair, (Hartford, CT); Plenary session on Missionary Discipleship, panelists: Bishop Caggiano (Bridgeport, CT), Fr. Rafael Capo, SOLT Sr. Miriam James Heidland, Curtis Martin, Sherry Weddell

5/10: Prayre and remarks by LSP Sr. Constantine Veit; Address by Cardinal Wuerl (Washington, DC)

6/0: Mass of Mercy and Renewal part 1: Homily by Archbishop Gregory (Atlanta)

7/10 Mass of Mercy and Renewal part 2

8/10: Evening of Adoration and Reflection, part 1: Remarks by Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), music

9/10: Evening of Adoration and Reflection, part 2: Music, reflections, Benediction

10/10: Catholic News Service overview of day 2

Day 3: Work and Witness

1/9: Outdoor Eucharistic procession with commentary

2/9: Eucharistic procession, part 2: Adoration, remarks by Archbishop Lori (Baltimore); EWTN live report

3/9: Plenary on Going to the Peripheries, part 1: Remarks by Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

4/9: Plenary on Going to the Peripheries, part 2: Remarks by Bishop Tyson (Yakima, WA); panelists: Dr. Ansel Augstine, Fr. Paul Check, Kim Daniels, MJ Sr. Norma Pimentel, Dr. Carolyn Woo

5/9: Plenary on Going to the Peripheries, part 3: Remarks by Bishop Gomez (Los Angeles)

6/9: Keynote by Cardinal Tobin CSsR (Newark)

7/9: Fortnight for Freedom Mass, part 1: Homily by Archbishop Lori (Baltimore)

8/9: Fortnight for Freedom Mass, part 2

9/9: Catholic News Service overview of day 3

Day 4: A Spirit of Mission

1/6: Morning Prayer: Sung (contemporary music) and chanted prayer

2/6 Plenary session on Spirit-filled evangelizers, part 1; remarks by Bishop Malone (Buffalo); talk by Patrick Lencioni

3/6 {6 Plenary session on Spirit-filled evangelizers, part 2: Pesonal witness by Lucia Baez Luzando; Keynote by Bishop Barron (auxiliary, Los Angeles)

4/6: Mass of Sending, part 1: Homily by Crdinal DiNardo (Galveston-Houston); concluding address by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio; Msgr. Brian Bransfield, USCCB

5/6: Mass of Sending, part 2

6/6: Catholic News Service overview of day 4