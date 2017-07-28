Home»Local News»All video of the USCCB “Convocation for Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel,” enumerated

All video of the USCCB “Convocation for Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel,” enumerated

/ / 93
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Theology of the Body speakers Damon and Melanie Owens give their personal witness. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Theology of the Body speakers Damon and Melanie Owens give their personal witness. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Most talks, Masses, and liturgies from the July 1-4 convocation, except musical performances and breakout sessions, are available to watch at the USCCB’s “Convocation 2017 Video on Demand” page (link below). The page displays a video from each day. To see all the videos for each day, click on the icon of three small lines and an arrow that is at the top left-hand corner the video displayed for the day. That will take you to a menu of videos for that day, in chronological order. A fifth video leads to a list of all 33 videos.

http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/get-involved/meetings-and-events/convocation-2017/convocation-2017-live-stream.cfm

All the videos are also YouTube at the link below, where they are listed in reverse chronological order.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpTzvCOJa7DClAPQHoEQVv3skscx37UGo

Neither site lists the speakers or topics of the videos. Here’s a list:

Day 1: Unity

1/6: Welcome from Bishop Edward Burns (Dallas) and Julianne Stanz, who shared M.C. duties; and Gloria Purvis, who served as moderator, song by gospel choir

2/6: Mass of the Holy Spirit, part 1: Welcome by Bishop Noonan (Orlando); address by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio; homily by Cardinal Dolan (New York)

3/6 Mass of the Holy Spirit, part 2

4/6: Evening devotions: Welcome and Marian reflection by Archbishop Garcia-Sille (San Antonio; Marian reflection by Bishop Holley (Memphis)

5/6: Evening devotion: Rosary prayed and sung in many languages by priests and men and women religious and by the event’s house band

6/6: Catholic News Service overview of the day

A still from the CNS video overview of Day 2 of the convocation, showing the Eucharistic procession from the air.

Day 2: Landscape and Renewal

1/10: Morning prayer (sung)

2/10: Knights of Columbus video; Archbishop Wenski (Miami) on the “Catholic landscape,” Dr. Hosffman Ospino on research about Catholics in America

3/10 Personal witness by Damon and Melanie Owens; Plenary Session on the Mission Field, panelists: Helen Alvare, Jesuit Fr. Thomas Gaunt, CFR Fr. Agutsino Torres, Kerry Weber

4/10: Welcome and remarks by Archbishop Blair, (Hartford, CT); Plenary session on Missionary Discipleship, panelists: Bishop Caggiano (Bridgeport, CT), Fr. Rafael Capo, SOLT Sr. Miriam James Heidland, Curtis Martin, Sherry Weddell

5/10: Prayre and remarks by LSP Sr. Constantine Veit; Address by Cardinal Wuerl (Washington, DC)

6/0: Mass of Mercy and Renewal part 1: Homily by Archbishop Gregory (Atlanta)

7/10 Mass of Mercy and Renewal part 2

8/10: Evening of Adoration and Reflection, part 1: Remarks by Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), music

9/10: Evening of Adoration and Reflection, part 2: Music, reflections, Benediction

10/10: Catholic News Service overview of day 2

A still from the CNS video overview of day 1, showing priests and religious singing and leading rosary prayers in different languages.

Day 3: Work and Witness

1/9: Outdoor Eucharistic procession with commentary

2/9: Eucharistic procession, part 2: Adoration, remarks by Archbishop Lori (Baltimore); EWTN live report

3/9: Plenary on Going to the Peripheries, part 1: Remarks by Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

4/9: Plenary on Going to the Peripheries, part 2: Remarks by Bishop Tyson (Yakima, WA); panelists: Dr. Ansel Augstine, Fr. Paul Check, Kim Daniels, MJ Sr. Norma Pimentel, Dr. Carolyn Woo

5/9: Plenary on Going to the Peripheries, part 3: Remarks by Bishop Gomez (Los Angeles)

6/9: Keynote by Cardinal Tobin CSsR (Newark)

7/9: Fortnight for Freedom Mass, part 1: Homily by Archbishop Lori (Baltimore)

8/9: Fortnight for Freedom Mass, part 2

9/9: Catholic News Service overview of day 3

Day 4: A Spirit of Mission

1/6: Morning Prayer: Sung (contemporary music) and chanted prayer

2/6 Plenary session on Spirit-filled evangelizers, part 1; remarks by Bishop Malone (Buffalo); talk by Patrick Lencioni

3/6 {6 Plenary session on Spirit-filled evangelizers, part 2: Pesonal witness by Lucia Baez Luzando; Keynote by Bishop Barron (auxiliary, Los Angeles)

4/6: Mass of Sending, part 1: Homily by Crdinal DiNardo (Galveston-Houston); concluding address by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio; Msgr. Brian Bransfield, USCCB

5/6: Mass of Sending, part 2

6/6: Catholic News Service overview of day 4

Tags:
Previous post

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati in India Part II

Next post

Joy of the Gospel in our Rural Communities