The Cincinnati Catholic Men’s Conference Is Back!

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and CMG Booking, the Catholic Speakers Organization, have teamed up to revive America’s first Catholic Men’s Conference ever produced.

Started in 1994, The Cincinnati Catholic Men’s Conference was the first Catholic Men’s conference every produced in the United States. Hundreds of other Catholic Men’s conferences have since spawned from it and have modeled their conferences off of what Cincinnati pioneered.

2011 was the last year the Cincinnati Catholic Men’s conference occurred. The conference will make a strong comeback on April 28, 2018 and will be held at the beautiful Taft Theatre

downtown Cincinnati; 317 E 5th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Featured speakers are: 1) EWTN’s Fr. Mitch Pacwa, who also started his career in Cincinnati at St. Xavier High School. 2) Father Larry Richards, Founder of Reason For Hope Foundation and renowned author. 3) Coach Gerry Faust, former head football coach of Moeller High School and University of Notre Dame. 4) Archbishop Shnurr who will be the main celebrant for Mass and delivering the Homily.

Event details: Saturday, April 28th, 2018 from 9am to 4pm at the Taft Theatre downtown Cincinnati. Doors open at 8am. For more information visit www.CincinnatiMensConference.com